Market Analysts see Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.24% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.73%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to be Held on February 17, 2022.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) will report fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after the market close.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 results and business outlook on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, HST stock rose by 26.22%. The one-year Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.55. The average equity rating for HST stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.35 billion, with 713.90 million shares outstanding and 705.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, HST stock reached a trading volume of 7027781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $19.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

HST Stock Performance Analysis:

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.02 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.02, while it was recorded at 17.14 for the last single week of trading, and 16.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.83 and a Gross Margin at -53.33. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.19.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now -7.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.31. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] managed to generate an average of -$4,490,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

HST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,440 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,461,579, which is approximately 1.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 84,449,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in HST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.18 billion in HST stock with ownership of nearly -3.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 73,373,212 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 60,154,262 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 598,264,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 731,792,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,169,883 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 12,825,910 shares during the same period.