Market Analysts see Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] gaining to $56. Time to buy?

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AJRD] price plunged by -18.56 percent to reach at -$8.35. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Announces Update on Proposed Merger Transaction with Lockheed Martin.

Earlier this month, Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne agreed with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that we would not close the transaction before Jan. 27, 2022, to enable the parties to discuss the scope and nature of the merchant supply and firewall commitments previously offered by Lockheed Martin.

Aerojet Rocketdyne has been advised by the FTC that its concerns regarding the transaction cannot be addressed adequately by the terms of the proposed consent order. We believe it is highly likely that the FTC will vote to sue to block the transaction and expect they will make a decision before Jan. 27, 2022.

The one-year AJRD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.43. The average equity rating for AJRD stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AJRD shares is $50.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AJRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on AJRD stock. On January 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AJRD shares from 43 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for AJRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.72.

AJRD Stock Performance Analysis:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.63. With this latest performance, AJRD shares dropped by -20.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AJRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.78 for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.18, while it was recorded at 42.46 for the last single week of trading, and 45.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.00 and a Gross Margin at +17.25. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.56.

Return on Total Capital for AJRD is now 22.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 288.39. Additionally, AJRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] managed to generate an average of $27,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

AJRD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AJRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. go to 12.30%.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,324 million, or 92.60% of AJRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AJRD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,968,284, which is approximately -1.985% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,984,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.3 million in AJRD stocks shares; and STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P., currently with $177.73 million in AJRD stock with ownership of nearly -0.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AJRD] by around 7,859,800 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 8,582,668 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 57,432,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,875,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AJRD stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,551,012 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,025,374 shares during the same period.