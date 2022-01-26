JP Morgan slashes price target on Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] – find out why.

Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SFT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.70% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.80%. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Shift to Host Its First-Ever Pop Up, Car to Cash, in Los Angeles.

Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, will host its first-ever branded pop up event, Car to Cash, to acquire cars in the Los Angeles market.

“Now more than ever, there is an incredible demand for used vehicles, especially as new cars have been increasingly difficult to come by,” said Jeff Clementz, Shift’s President. “We are excited to bring Shift’s mission to life with our first Car to Cash event in Los Angeles, and make the car selling experience easier, more convenient and more accessible for consumers.”.

Over the last 12 months, SFT stock dropped by -77.07%. The one-year Shift Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.41. The average equity rating for SFT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $186.06 million, with 78.10 million shares outstanding and 59.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, SFT stock reached a trading volume of 4703264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFT shares is $10.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Shift Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Shift Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on SFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift Technologies Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

SFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.80. With this latest performance, SFT shares dropped by -39.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.79 for Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 6.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shift Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Shift Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $79 million, or 54.20% of SFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFT stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,474,220, which is approximately -10.55% of the company’s market cap and around 25.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,220,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.12 million in SFT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.82 million in SFT stock with ownership of nearly -19.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shift Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SFT] by around 4,264,669 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 9,233,881 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 23,298,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,797,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 715,951 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 410,128 shares during the same period.