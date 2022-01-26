iQIYI Inc. [IQ] is -6.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] traded at a low on 01/24/22, posting a -0.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.25. The company report on January 12, 2022 that iQIYI’s Super Sketch Show Helps Enable Development of China’s Original Comedy Industry.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, aired the season finale of its original variety show Super Sketch Show (season one) on Jan. 7. The program brings China’s comedy scene to the attention of the mainstream public and sets out the great potential of the industry’s development. Showcasing the amazing young comedy talent whose art had not received extensive attention, Super Sketch Show breaks new ground in China’s broader entertainment ecosystem.

Co-produced by iQIYI and Mewe Media, Super Sketch Show is a comedy competition variety show that has been streaming exclusively on iQIYI since October 2021. Presented in a style that resonates with young people today, the program invites up-and-coming comedians to experiment with a wide range of comedic styles, ranging from sketch comedy, musical, and mime to pantomime. The program also has a competitive element, where as part of the show, three comedy groups perform different works to compete for different awards, including Best Group, The Jury Prize, The Audience Price, Best Screenwriter and Best Partners.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8921942 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of iQIYI Inc. stands at 8.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.47%.

The market cap for IQ stock reached $3.70 billion, with 798.63 million shares outstanding and 314.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.59M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 8921942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $18.50 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $10, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

How has IQ stock performed recently?

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.73. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -15.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.42, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.14. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.72.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -20.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.05. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$132,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 63.00%.

Insider trade positions for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $1,033 million, or 66.10% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.78% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 22,375,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.54 million in IQ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $74.07 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly -12.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 38,126,154 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 49,948,068 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 153,905,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,979,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,920,456 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 9,961,673 shares during the same period.