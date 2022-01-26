IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] Stock trading around $2.55 per share: What’s Next?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] price surged by 1.59 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on January 25, 2022 that La mine Essakane d’IAMGOLD poursuit ses activités normales à la suite des événements politiques survenus au Burkina Faso.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – 25 janvier 2022) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (« IAMGOLD » ou la « Société ») annonce que la Société suit de près la situation politique au Burkina Faso et évalue son évolution. La mine Essakane, qui est située approximativement à 330 kilomètres au nord-est de la capitale du pays, Ouagadougou, continue de fonctionner normalement.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

La Société a confirmé que tout le personnel d’IAMGOLD est en sécurité et qu’il n’y a pas eu d’incidence sur les chaînes d’approvisionnement jusqu’à maintenant. La Société a pris des mesures proactives pour assurer la sécurité et la sûreté du personnel dans le pays et apportera des mises à jour le cas échéant.

A sum of 4563924 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.47M shares. IAMGOLD Corporation shares reached a high of $2.57 and dropped to a low of $2.455 until finishing in the latest session at $2.55.

The one-year IAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.42. The average equity rating for IAG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $6.25 to $4.40. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

IAG Stock Performance Analysis:

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -18.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.59 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 2.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IAMGOLD Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.72 and a Gross Margin at +19.34. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.10.

Return on Total Capital for IAG is now 6.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.70. Additionally, IAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] managed to generate an average of $9,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

IAG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAMGOLD Corporation go to 3.98%.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $492 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 49,081,107, which is approximately 0.031% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 41,333,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.75 million in IAG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $50.09 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly -1.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 6,134,150 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 26,609,744 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 163,205,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,949,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,222,663 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 13,011,670 shares during the same period.