For Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.98 at the close of the session, down -0.24%. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Timios Appoints Company Veteran to new Executive Role of COO to Support Its Ongoing Growth Strategy.

Timios Holdings Corporation (“Timios”) today announced a new role for Joe Montag as the organization’s first Chief Operating Officer. A founding member of Timios since 2008, Montag will focus on driving operational excellence as new products, tools, and systems are brought online, along with Customer Retention strategies and specific growth initiatives within the existing client portfolio. The new role is designed to accelerate the growth path with Timios’ national footprint and service offerings.

“As we continue to position ourselves for growth in this market, Joe’s 25 years of industry knowledge as well as his extensive experience in operations align perfectly with our strategy for 2022 and beyond,” said Ray Davison, Timios CEO. “We are bringing together the right team, in the right roles, with the right technologies to continue disrupting our industry in a positive way in order to bring measurable value to our consumers.”.

Ideanomics Inc. stock is now -18.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IDEX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9967 and lowest of $0.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.53, which means current price is +11.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.12M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 12325820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDEX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.15. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -27.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.10 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4092, while it was recorded at 1.0287 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1863 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.21 and a Gross Margin at -12.16. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -367.04.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now -34.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$892,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

There are presently around $64 million, or 15.10% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,472,617, which is approximately -1.596% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,126,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.99 million in IDEX stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $4.0 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly -63.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 3,650,999 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 11,365,500 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 50,581,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,597,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 602,517 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,222,813 shares during the same period.