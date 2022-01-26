For Danaher Corporation [DHR], Analyst sees a rise to $365. What next?

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] slipped around -5.66 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $271.20 at the close of the session, down -2.04%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Pall Corporation’s new Supralon™ Filter Element Advances Equipment Protection and Reduces Energy Costs.

-Supralon filter element upgrade is designed for hydraulic and lube oil applications.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

-Performance improvements include lower energy costs and a general reduction in total cost of filtration.

Danaher Corporation stock is now -17.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DHR Stock saw the intraday high of $275.00 and lowest of $269.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 333.96, which means current price is +1.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 4810584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danaher Corporation [DHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $352.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $340 to $360, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on DHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 8.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has DHR stock performed recently?

Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.96. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -15.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.37 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 309.53, while it was recorded at 279.70 for the last single week of trading, and 292.03 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.35 and a Gross Margin at +55.98. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.36.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 7.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.77. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] managed to generate an average of $52,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 22.30%.

Insider trade positions for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

There are presently around $155,948 million, or 80.80% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,736,739, which is approximately 0.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,621,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.63 billion in DHR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.15 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly 2.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaher Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 839 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 25,882,744 shares. Additionally, 822 investors decreased positions by around 19,656,220 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 517,733,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 563,272,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,610,793 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,220,291 shares during the same period.