For Bally’s Corporation [BALY], Analyst sees a rise to $52. What next?

Bally’s Corporation [NYSE: BALY] traded at a high on 01/25/22, posting a 22.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.85. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Bally’s Corporation Awarded Online Sports Betting License In New York.

Marks Bally’s Entry into 16th State.

Expands Company’s National Sports Betting Presence into Attractive New York Gaming Market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5570643 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bally’s Corporation stands at 7.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.55%.

The market cap for BALY stock reached $2.11 billion, with 49.51 million shares outstanding and 32.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 626.16K shares, BALY reached a trading volume of 5570643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bally’s Corporation [BALY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BALY shares is $61.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BALY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bally’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Bally’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BALY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bally’s Corporation is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BALY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for BALY in the course of the last twelve months was 143.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.20.

How has BALY stock performed recently?

Bally’s Corporation [BALY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.35. With this latest performance, BALY shares dropped by -4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Bally’s Corporation [BALY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.47, while it was recorded at 30.47 for the last single week of trading, and 47.87 for the last 200 days.

Bally’s Corporation [BALY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bally’s Corporation [BALY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.19 and a Gross Margin at +52.65. Bally’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Return on Total Capital for BALY is now 1.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bally’s Corporation [BALY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 356.22. Additionally, BALY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 353.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bally’s Corporation [BALY] managed to generate an average of -$1,006 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Bally’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Insider trade positions for Bally’s Corporation [BALY]

There are presently around $1,161 million, or 80.40% of BALY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BALY stocks are: STANDARD GENERAL L.P. with ownership of 10,342,069, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 2,065,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.37 million in BALY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $58.09 million in BALY stock with ownership of nearly -1.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bally’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Bally’s Corporation [NYSE:BALY] by around 5,148,281 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 5,662,717 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 28,925,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,736,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BALY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,617,049 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,187,911 shares during the same period.