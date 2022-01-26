First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Is Currently 0.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] gained 0.17% or 0.03 points to close at $17.40 with a heavy trading volume of 5436237 shares. The company report on January 20, 2022 that First Horizon Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $219 Million, or EPS of $0.40; $260 Million, or $0.48, on an Adjusted basis*.

ROTCE of 14.7% and Adjusted ROTCE of 17.5% with tangible book value per share of $11.00*.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

2021 net income available to common shareholders of $962 million, or EPS of $1.74; Adjusted EPS of $2.07 up 70% over 2020*.

It opened the trading session at $17.17, the shares rose to $17.54 and dropped to $16.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FHN points out that the company has recorded 13.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, FHN reached to a volume of 5436237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $19.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Hovde Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.17.

Trading performance analysis for FHN stock

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.97. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 8.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.89, while it was recorded at 17.38 for the last single week of trading, and 16.97 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.01. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.16.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

There are presently around $7,632 million, or 83.80% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,396,606, which is approximately -1.776% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,268,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in FHN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $476.75 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -3.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

238 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 25,971,492 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 32,407,324 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 380,989,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,368,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,698,891 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 6,087,698 shares during the same period.