Citigroup lifts CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] plunged by -$8.68 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $168.95 during the day while it closed the day at $158.59. The company report on January 13, 2022 that CrowdStrike Expands Zero Trust Support to macOS and Linux for Cross-Platform Protection; Grows Partner Integrations to Accelerate Customers’ Zero Trust Journey.

CrowdStrike Falcon ZTA helps organizations maintain a holistic cybersecurity approach to protect data and users from supply chain attacks, ransomware and wormable exploits.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced the availability of CrowdStrike Falcon Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) support for macOS and Linux platforms, extending comprehensive protection with an identity and data-centric approach across all platforms. Additionally, CrowdStrike announced new Zero Trust partner integrations with Airgap, Appgate, CyberArk, TruU and Twingate, all of whom will leverage CrowdStrike Falcon ZTA to help joint customers reduce their attack surface and simplify, empower and accelerate their Zero Trust journey. These partner integrations expand the CrowdStrike Zero Trust partner ecosystem which includes Akamai, Cloudflare, Google Cloud, Netskope, Okta and Zscaler.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -8.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRWD stock has declined by -43.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.49% and lost -22.54% year-on date.

The market cap for CRWD stock reached $38.39 billion, with 229.30 million shares outstanding and 205.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 5139655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $285.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $224, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 11.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 88.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

CRWD stock trade performance evaluation

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.25. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -25.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.34 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.11, while it was recorded at 168.04 for the last single week of trading, and 235.88 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.15 and a Gross Margin at +73.70. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.59.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -7.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.48. Additionally, CRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$27,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 74.56%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,523 million, or 72.10% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,881,296, which is approximately 9.927% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,287,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.5 billion in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 1.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 615 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 16,471,648 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 11,104,708 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 119,031,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,607,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,600,193 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,162,867 shares during the same period.