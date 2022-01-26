China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] fell -67.35% so far this year. What now?

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SXTC] traded at a high on 01/25/22, posting a 20.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.21. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $4.1 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares, Inclusive of the Over-Allotment, for China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC)..

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $4.1 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares, Inclusive of the Over-Allotment, for China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25904181 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 21.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.92%.

The market cap for SXTC stock reached $3.86 million, with 15.51 million shares outstanding and 14.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, SXTC reached a trading volume of 25904181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has SXTC stock performed recently?

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.20. With this latest performance, SXTC shares dropped by -63.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SXTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.39 for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5990, while it was recorded at 0.1936 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0698 for the last 200 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.18 and a Gross Margin at +59.43. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.52.

Return on Total Capital for SXTC is now -10.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, SXTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC] managed to generate an average of -$28,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SXTC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of SXTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SXTC stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 83,890, which is approximately 7.688% of the company’s market cap and around 20.39% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 37,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in SXTC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5000.0 in SXTC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SXTC] by around 54,994 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 34,547 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 100,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SXTC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,005 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 4,625 shares during the same period.