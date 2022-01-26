Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] is 17.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CAPR] gained 21.55% on the last trading session, reaching $3.44 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Nippon Shinyaku and Capricor Therapeutics Enter into an Exclusive Partnership for Commercialization and Distribution of CAP-1002 for the Treatment* of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in US.

*NS Pharma Note: CAP-1002 is an investigational therapy and not approved in the US.

This press release is being provided for a US audience as a reference. The original news release was issued by Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd., the parent company of NS Pharma on January 25, 2022 (Japan standard time). Please click here (https://www.nippon-shinyaku.co.jp/english/index.php). The text contains content related to U.S. unapproved drugs and unapproved indications.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. represents 24.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $84.52 million with the latest information. CAPR stock price has been found in the range of $2.88 to $3.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 181.91K shares, CAPR reached a trading volume of 7580363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAPR shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 26, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $6.50 to $8.60. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2018, representing the official price target for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.15 to $6.50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CAPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 281.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16.

Trading performance analysis for CAPR stock

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.91. With this latest performance, CAPR shares gained by 1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.80 for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4412.56. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4401.94.

Return on Total Capital for CAPR is now -65.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.10. Additionally, CAPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] managed to generate an average of -$525,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]

There are presently around $7 million, or 10.30% of CAPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 968,081, which is approximately 4.858% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 300,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.85 million in CAPR stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.68 million in CAPR stock with ownership of nearly -15.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CAPR] by around 288,988 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,353,358 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 842,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,485,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAPR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 122,545 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,219,824 shares during the same period.