Cameco Corporation [CCJ] fell -8.07% so far this year. What now?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $20.14 during the day while it closed the day at $20.05. The company report on November 22, 2021 that DYLLF: Infill RC Drilling Program at Tumas Uranium Project Increases the Estimated Mineral Resource by 50% and the Ore Reserve Estimate by 121%; on Track to Complete DFS on Tumas by end of 2022.

By Steven Ralston, CFA.

Cameco Corporation stock has also loss -11.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCJ stock has declined by -22.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.43% and lost -8.07% year-on date.

The market cap for CCJ stock reached $8.48 billion, with 397.79 million shares outstanding and 397.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 9005821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 18.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.00.

CCJ stock trade performance evaluation

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.09. With this latest performance, CCJ shares dropped by -9.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.98 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.18, while it was recorded at 21.00 for the last single week of trading, and 20.90 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,757 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,270,302, which is approximately -9.769% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,624,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.83 million in CCJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $248.63 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 3.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cameco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 25,502,570 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 29,135,691 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 181,330,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,968,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,983,540 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 11,202,608 shares during the same period.