Aptorum Group Limited [APM] Revenue clocked in at $1.20 million, up 50.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Aptorum Group Limited [NASDAQ: APM] closed the trading session at $2.25 on 01/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.03, while the highest price level was $2.35. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Aptorum Group Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its SACT-1 Repurposed Drug For The Treatment of Neuroblastoma.

Regulatory News:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) (“Aptorum Group” or “Aptorum”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office has granted Orphan Drug Designation to SACT-1, a repurposed small molecule compound for the treatment of patients with Neuroblastoma. Aptorum Group plans to file an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to commence a phase 1b/2a clinical trial for SACT-1 to test the drug in neuroblastoma patients in 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.00 percent and weekly performance of 77.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 34.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, APM reached to a volume of 30518707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aptorum Group Limited [APM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APM shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptorum Group Limited is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for APM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

APM stock trade performance evaluation

Aptorum Group Limited [APM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.17. With this latest performance, APM shares gained by 34.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.74 for Aptorum Group Limited [APM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7300, while it was recorded at 1.6500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4300 for the last 200 days.

Aptorum Group Limited [APM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptorum Group Limited [APM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2182.63 and a Gross Margin at -157.78. Aptorum Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +775.29.

Return on Total Capital for APM is now -63.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptorum Group Limited [APM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.78. Additionally, APM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptorum Group Limited [APM] managed to generate an average of $271,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Aptorum Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Aptorum Group Limited [APM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.00% of APM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APM stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 312,232, which is approximately 3.655% of the company’s market cap and around 33.41% of the total institutional ownership; REDMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 59,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97000.0 in APM stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $94000.0 in APM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Aptorum Group Limited [NASDAQ:APM] by around 91,835 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 129,452 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 305,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 526,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APM stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,976 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 97,365 shares during the same period.