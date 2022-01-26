Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] fell -1.24% so far this year. What now?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] loss -3.92% or -0.39 points to close at $9.56 with a heavy trading volume of 5922948 shares. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Antero Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream” or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2021 financial and operational results. The relevant unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Midstream’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $9.58, the shares rose to $9.695 and dropped to $9.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AM points out that the company has recorded -0.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, AM reached to a volume of 5922948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $10.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. On November 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AM shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AM stock

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.95. With this latest performance, AM shares dropped by -0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.94, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading, and 9.97 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.54 and a Gross Margin at +64.48. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.61.

Return on Total Capital for AM is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.84. Additionally, AM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] managed to generate an average of -$234,726 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

There are presently around $2,528 million, or 55.00% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 32,364,510, which is approximately -4.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,155,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $309.99 million in AM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $300.49 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly 9.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 21,199,205 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 11,921,007 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 220,918,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,038,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,946,324 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,037,024 shares during the same period.