why Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.80

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] closed the trading session at $12.98 on 01/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.7734, while the highest price level was $13.68. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on January 27, 2022.

Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, January 27, 2022. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2021-q4/ to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting January 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until January 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.91 percent and weekly performance of -15.16 percent. The stock has performed -31.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -68.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.11M shares, HOOD reached to a volume of 23254413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $35.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $40 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $35, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on HOOD stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 55 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.83.

HOOD stock trade performance evaluation

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.16.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.31 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.71, while it was recorded at 14.03 for the last single week of trading.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now 0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.98. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,219 million, or 68.50% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 74,818,398, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD, holding 72,339,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $938.97 million in HOOD stocks shares; and GALILEO (PTC) LTD, currently with $753.66 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 402,034,626 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,485 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 67,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,103,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 401,871,834 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.