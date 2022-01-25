why Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.88

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $4.22 with a heavy trading volume of 41921909 shares. The company report on January 13, 2022 that MATERIAL FACT: Purchase of Ideal Holding Financeira S.A..

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (“Itaú Unibanco”) informs its stockholders and the general market that, on this date, it has entered into an agreement with Ideal Holding Financeira S.A. and its subsidiaries (“Ideal”) for the purchase of up to 100% of Ideal´s capital stock. The purchase will be carried out in two phases over five years. In the first phase, Itaú Unibanco will purchase 50.1% of Ideal´s voting capital, by means of a primary capital contribution and a secondary acquisition of shares totaling approximately R$650 million, then becoming the holder of the company’s control. In the second phase, five years on, Itaú Unibanco will be able to exercise the right to buy the remaining share (49.9%) of Ideal´s capital stock.

The management of Ideal’s business will remain independent from Itaú Unibanco, under the terms and conditions of the Stockholders’ Agreement for this transaction. Against this backdrop, Ideal will continue to provide services to its clients and Itaú Unibanco will not be its exclusive service customer.

It opened the trading session at $4.30, the shares rose to $4.30 and dropped to $4.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ITUB points out that the company has recorded -5.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 42.98M shares, ITUB reached to a volume of 41921909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $5.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.90.

Trading performance analysis for ITUB stock

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 16.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 4.23 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.06. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] managed to generate an average of $195,813 per employee.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 21.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

There are presently around $4,154 million, or 22.70% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: HARDING LOEVNER LP with ownership of 129,798,126, which is approximately -0.426% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 115,953,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $489.32 million in ITUB stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $279.76 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 13.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 107,496,187 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 159,203,382 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 717,590,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 984,289,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,180,256 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 39,579,601 shares during the same period.