why Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.80

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] slipped around -0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.10 at the close of the session, down -0.25%. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Werder Bremen Partners with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Advance Fan Experience and Data Intelligence.

German soccer club to leverage an edge-to-cloud infrastructure and the analytics platform HPE Ezmeral to provide digital services to fans and business partners, and promote data-driven decision making.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that it has been selected by German soccer club SV Werder Bremen to jointly drive a comprehensive digital transformation initiative aimed at advancing fan experience and data intelligence. As part of the project, HPE will deploy and manage an edge-to-cloud infrastructure and the analytics and data lakehouse platform HPE Ezmeral. This will be the foundation for launching a range of digital services in the coming months and years, including the new official Werder app and data analytics to support the club’s decision making.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock is now 2.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HPE Stock saw the intraday high of $16.13 and lowest of $15.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.60, which means current price is +4.21% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.95M shares, HPE reached a trading volume of 11392909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on HPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 7.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has HPE stock performed recently?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.31. With this latest performance, HPE shares gained by 3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.62, while it was recorded at 16.59 for the last single week of trading, and 15.21 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.88 and a Gross Margin at +32.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 17.77%.

Insider trade positions for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

There are presently around $17,405 million, or 84.50% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 148,435,636, which is approximately 0.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 133,522,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in HPE stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.85 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly 0.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

364 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 48,246,828 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 47,177,707 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 982,941,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,078,366,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,537,362 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 8,907,428 shares during the same period.