why General Electric Company [GE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $120.13

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $97.44 during the day while it closed the day at $96.91. The company report on January 18, 2022 that GE Aviation, SmartSky Networks, and Mosaic ATM Address Advance Air Mobility Safety.

Connecting airborne and cloud-based Flight Management Systems for Advanced Air Mobility to optimize airspace and maintain safety standards.

GE Aviation announced a collaboration with SmartSky Networks and Mosaic ATM to enhance Flight Management Systems (FMS) and Air Traffic Management (ATM) for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM).

General Electric Company stock has also loss -6.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GE stock has declined by -6.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.24% and gained 2.58% year-on date.

The market cap for GE stock reached $108.58 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 9627450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $120.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 106.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

GE stock trade performance evaluation

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.46 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.94, while it was recorded at 98.99 for the last single week of trading, and 103.30 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.04. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.58. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $32,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Electric Company [GE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 7.00%.