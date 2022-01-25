Wall Street Analyst Initiated Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.35 during the day while it closed the day at $4.33. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Joby Increases Flight Test Capacity in Support of FAA Certification Goal.

Joby adds second pre-production prototype aircraft to accelerate flight testing in 2022.

Second aircraft received FAA Special Airworthiness Certificate and US Air Force airworthiness approval in December 2021.

Joby Aviation Inc. stock has also loss -24.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JOBY stock has declined by -51.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.61% and lost -40.68% year-on date.

The market cap for JOBY stock reached $2.85 billion, with 385.56 million shares outstanding and 305.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 9895532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Joby Aviation Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

JOBY stock trade performance evaluation

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.17. With this latest performance, JOBY shares dropped by -39.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.40 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.07, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 9.17 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 181.80 and a Current Ratio set at 181.80.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $488 million, or 25.20% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: INTEL CORP with ownership of 46,040,786, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.7 million in JOBY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $34.32 million in JOBY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Joby Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE:JOBY] by around 89,194,044 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 30,021,473 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 9,998,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,216,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBY stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,662,981 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 25,232,285 shares during the same period.