Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.08. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Bionano Genomics Announces Publication by International COVID-19 Host Genome Structural Variation Consortium Describing How OGM Identified Structural Variations as Predisposing Factors Associated with Severe COVID-19.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of NxClinical™, the leading software solutions for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced the publication of a study that described the use of OGM to identify rare human genomic structural variants (SVs) as predisposition factors associated with severe COVID-19, highlighting the potential role of SVs in the pathogenesis of COVID-19 severity.

“Research continues to unravel the genetic factors that predispose people to severe COVID-19, and it is no surprise that structural variants can play a role,” commented Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, Associate Dean for Translational Research at Medical College of Georgia and Director of the Georgia Esoteric and Molecular Laboratory at Augusta University. “We are excited to have optical genome mapping as another important tool in the toolbox of genomic discovery in this pandemic.”.

Bionano Genomics Inc. stock has also loss -18.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNGO stock has declined by -59.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.57% and lost -30.43% year-on date.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $640.64 million, with 280.17 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.11M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 16269205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $11.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.43. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -36.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.13 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.33 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $155 million, or 25.70% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,160,323, which is approximately -0.942% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,053,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.37 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.17 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 0.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 7,369,508 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 9,790,567 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 55,073,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,233,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 917,801 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,405,196 shares during the same period.