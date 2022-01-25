Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] is 13.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: VOD] closed the trading session at $16.90 on 01/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.42, while the highest price level was $16.95.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.19 percent and weekly performance of 2.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, VOD reached to a volume of 16305629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $24.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.51.

VOD stock trade performance evaluation

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, VOD shares gained by 11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.90 for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.45, while it was recorded at 16.43 for the last single week of trading, and 16.72 for the last 200 days.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,896 million, or 9.90% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 28,577,732, which is approximately -4.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 23,351,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $369.66 million in VOD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $227.51 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly 1.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

247 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 23,966,426 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 14,415,424 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 207,728,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,110,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,289,294 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,905,649 shares during the same period.