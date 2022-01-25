Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] stock Reiterated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $17

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] price plunged by -6.92 percent to reach at -$0.63. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Prices $425 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or “the Company”) today announced the pricing of its offering of $425 million aggregate principal amount of 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”) in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on January 19, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Virgin Galactic also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date when the notes are first issued, up to an additional $75 million principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Virgin Galactic and will accrue interest at a rate of 2.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on August 1, 2022. The notes will mature on February 1, 2027, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Prior to November 1, 2026, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. On and after November 1, 2026, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Virgin Galactic will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “common stock”), at its election, based on the conversion rate. The initial conversion rate is 78.1968 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $12.79 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 27.5% over the last reported sale price of $10.03 per share of Virgin Galactic’s common stock on January 13, 2022. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

A sum of 22930584 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.05M shares. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $9.185 and dropped to a low of $8.46 until finishing in the latest session at $8.47.

The one-year SPCE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.03. The average equity rating for SPCE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $23.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $26 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on SPCE stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SPCE shares from 33 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 733.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

SPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.55. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -42.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.53 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.50, while it was recorded at 9.23 for the last single week of trading, and 24.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -115581.51 and a Gross Margin at -4082.35. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114720.59.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -46.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.15. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$331,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $522 million, or 28.70% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,993,338, which is approximately 16.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,458,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.65 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $39.38 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 23.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 16,735,785 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 9,627,264 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 35,224,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,588,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,197,357 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 4,798,484 shares during the same period.