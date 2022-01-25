The Kroger Co. [KR] moved up 1.71: Why It’s Important

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] gained 1.71% on the last trading session, reaching $47.72 price per share at the time. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Kroger’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Kroger Co.’s (NYSE: KR) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share to be paid on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2022.

The company’s quarterly dividend has grown at a double-digit compound annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006. The company continues to expect, subject to board approval, an increasing dividend over time.

The Kroger Co. represents 742.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.35 billion with the latest information. KR stock price has been found in the range of $46.785 to $48.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 8717554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $45.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $48, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on KR stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 45 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for KR stock

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.62 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.79, while it was recorded at 47.82 for the last single week of trading, and 41.21 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 6.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Kroger Co. [KR]

There are presently around $27,946 million, or 85.40% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,363,303, which is approximately -2.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 67,453,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.9 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 432 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 32,699,583 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 55,325,004 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 507,593,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 595,618,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,219,135 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,536,777 shares during the same period.