The AES Corporation [AES] Revenue clocked in at $10.93 billion, down -7.04% YTD: What’s Next?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] loss -1.57% on the last trading session, reaching $22.59 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2022 that AES Increases its Ownership of AES Andes to 98.13%.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today announced the positive results of the tender offer by AES’ wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary, Inversiones Cachagua SpA, for the shares of AES Andes S.A. (AES Andes) held by minority shareholders. Upon completion, which is expected on or about January 12, 2022, AES will increase its interest in AES Andes from 66.98% to 98.13%.

AES Andes has 4.4 GW in operation throughout Chile, Colombia and Argentina, with an additional 1.1 GW under construction and is working with leading mining companies to decarbonize their portfolios. AES Andes has already announced the retirement or sale of 2.2 GW of coal-fired generation and the addition of 2.4 GW of renewables. As a result of this transaction, AES Andes will have a simplified shareholder structure, which will enable the company to more efficiently execute on its large renewables pipeline to further accelerate its transformation.

The AES Corporation represents 710.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.35 billion with the latest information. AES stock price has been found in the range of $21.54 to $22.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 10047346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

Trading performance analysis for AES stock

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.91, while it was recorded at 22.92 for the last single week of trading, and 24.79 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.18 and a Gross Margin at +27.89. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.45.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 9.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 575.90. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 711.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AES Corporation [AES] managed to generate an average of $5,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The AES Corporation [AES]

There are presently around $14,314 million, or 96.10% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,933,214, which is approximately -1.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 62,742,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.2 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 0.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 60,748,064 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 54,268,637 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 508,683,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 623,700,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,837,079 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,747,438 shares during the same period.