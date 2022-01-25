SVB Leerink slashes price target on Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] – find out why.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.8465 during the day while it closed the day at $2.53. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Clover Health Beats Expectations with Medicare Advantage Membership Growing by Over 25% at the Start of 2022.

Fueled by strong performance in New Jersey and Georgia.

Today, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, announced Medicare Advantage (MA) membership growth of over 25% versus the beginning of 2021, outpacing the overall industry growth average of approximately 10% year-over-year. Clover began January 2022 already above its previously indicated 2022 average MA membership guidance of 82,000 lives.

Clover Health Investments Corp. stock has also loss -17.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLOV stock has declined by -67.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -68.57% and lost -31.99% year-on date.

The market cap for CLOV stock reached $1.32 billion, with 414.57 million shares outstanding and 316.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.27M shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 19302887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $9 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $3.50, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on CLOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

CLOV stock trade performance evaluation

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.59. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -38.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.80 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 7.83 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5752.28. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5752.28.

Return on Total Capital for CLOV is now -1.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.10. Additionally, CLOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$14,727 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 18.00%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $274 million, or 32.30% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 49,695,247, which is approximately -48.412% of the company’s market cap and around 20.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,999,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.01 million in CLOV stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $19.7 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 51.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 28,735,551 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 58,562,450 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 20,927,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,225,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,392,913 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,864,985 shares during the same period.