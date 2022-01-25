SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Is Currently -7.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] price plunged by -7.40 percent to reach at -$1.11. The company report on January 18, 2022 that SoFi Receives Regulatory Approval to Become a National Bank.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (“SoFi”), the digital personal finance company, today announced that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Reserve have approved its applications to become a Bank Holding Company through its proposed acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp, Inc., and operate its bank subsidiary as SoFi Bank, National Association. SoFi expects the acquisition to close in February, subject to completion or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions.

“This incredible milestone elevates our ability to help even more people get their money right and realize their ambitions,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. “With a national bank charter, not only will we be able to lend at even more competitive interest rates and provide our members with high-yielding interest in checking and savings, it will also enhance our financial products and services to ensure they efficiently meet the needs of our members, business partners, and communities across the country, while continuing to uphold a high bar of regulatory standards and compliance. This important step allows us to add to our broad suite of financial products and services to better be there for our members during the major financial moments in their lives and all of the moments in between. I’m incredibly proud of our team and excited about the opportunities ahead to help even more people achieve financial independence.”.

A sum of 133403686 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 37.63M shares. SoFi Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $14.985 and dropped to a low of $13.64 until finishing in the latest session at $13.89.

The one-year SOFI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.33. The average equity rating for SOFI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $21.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.59 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.26, while it was recorded at 13.57 for the last single week of trading, and 17.27 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$25,560 per employee.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 47.00%.

There are presently around $4,951 million, or 29.70% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,933, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,347,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $657.65 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $534.98 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 116,386,997 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 78,428,592 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 161,596,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,411,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,736,412 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 58,659,961 shares during the same period.