Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell -10.86% so far this year. What now?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] price plunged by -8.46 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Senseonics Announces Equity Grants To Employees Under Inducement Plan.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of a long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, announced that it had made equity grants to new employees under its 2019 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”) in accordance with NYSE American Company Guide Section 711(a).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On January 4, 2022, Senseonics Compensation Committee granted 3 new non-executive employees non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 30,000 shares of the Company’s common stock as an inducement for such employees to join the Company. The options have an exercise price of $2.68 per share, which was the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE American on January 4, 2022. In each case, 25% of the shares underlying the options will vest on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, with the remainder vesting in monthly installments over the subsequent three year period, in all cases contingent on such employee’s continued service with the Company at the applicable vesting date. Senseonics continues to work to bring its Eversense CGM System to more people with diabetes in the U.S. and other markets around the globe and drives to develop enhancements to the system.

A sum of 21212559 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.17M shares. Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.49 and dropped to a low of $2.13 until finishing in the latest session at $2.38.

The one-year SENS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.52. The average equity rating for SENS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $3.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 80.15.

SENS Stock Performance Analysis:

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.20. With this latest performance, SENS shares dropped by -16.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.69 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Senseonics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1598.91 and a Gross Margin at -350.90. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3539.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of -$2,136,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SENS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $309 million, or 31.40% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,670,832, which is approximately 1.728% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,090,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.03 million in SENS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $27.65 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly 3.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 12,490,444 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 4,853,170 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 101,575,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,918,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,441,544 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,741,319 shares during the same period.