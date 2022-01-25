Sea Limited [SE] Revenue clocked in at $8.30 billion, down -33.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] loss -3.30% or -5.09 points to close at $149.32 with a heavy trading volume of 18189008 shares. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Sea Limited to Hold Annual General Meeting on February 14, 2022.

Proposal to Amend Articles.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) at Shangri-la Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350 at 10:30 a.m., Singapore time, on February 14, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $146.10, the shares rose to $149.79 and dropped to $132.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SE points out that the company has recorded -48.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 2.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, SE reached to a volume of 18189008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $370.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $385 to $287. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $352 to $455, while CLSA kept a Buy rating on SE stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SE shares from 380 to 385.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 14.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.37.

Trading performance analysis for SE stock

Sea Limited [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.69. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -33.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.03 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.97, while it was recorded at 162.42 for the last single week of trading, and 280.02 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.00 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.98.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -36.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.87. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sea Limited [SE] managed to generate an average of -$47,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sea Limited [SE]

There are presently around $44,087 million, or 74.90% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 33,728,098, which is approximately 4.193% of the company’s market cap and around 4.93% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 20,469,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in SE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.8 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly -6.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 491 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 38,985,872 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 19,619,819 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 226,912,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,518,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,112,594 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,473,989 shares during the same period.