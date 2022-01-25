Sabre Corporation [SABR] Revenue clocked in at $1.50 billion, up 0.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] jumped around 0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.64 at the close of the session, up 0.35%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Sabre SafePoint adds travel restriction tracking capability.

Monitors global travel restrictions and enhances traveler safety.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, announces the expansion of SafePoint, a travel risk management product, to include global travel restriction tracking. Whilst the solution is not limited to a singular event, it provides information regarding the spread of COVID 19 and new variants as well as destination entry restrictions imposed by countries including masks, vaccinations, health documentation and quarantine requirements.

Sabre Corporation stock is now 0.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SABR Stock saw the intraday high of $8.66 and lowest of $7.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.88, which means current price is +9.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.88M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 13867633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabre Corporation [SABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SABR stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 5 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02.

How has SABR stock performed recently?

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.65. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 9.05 for the last single week of trading, and 11.35 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $3,044 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,021,887, which is approximately 0.976% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,935,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.91 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $173.0 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly 28.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 49,680,460 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 40,384,946 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 263,533,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,598,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,496,084 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 15,076,095 shares during the same period.