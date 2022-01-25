ROTH Capital lifts Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDS] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.3599 during the day while it closed the day at $1.94. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Aridis Pharmaceuticals CEO Discusses Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Protection Against COVID-19 Omicron Variant and Other Viruses in Fox Business Interview.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel anti-infective therapies to treat life-threatening infections, announced today that Vu Truong, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, was interviewed on Varney & Co., hosted by Stuart Varney, on Fox Business.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 25.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARDS stock has declined by -41.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.81% and lost -16.74% year-on date.

The market cap for ARDS stock reached $22.68 million, with 12.45 million shares outstanding and 9.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, ARDS reached a trading volume of 11789831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDS shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.36.

ARDS stock trade performance evaluation

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.97. With this latest performance, ARDS shares dropped by -33.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.37 for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1755, while it was recorded at 1.5460 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3101 for the last 200 days.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2240.10. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2233.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] managed to generate an average of -$676,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 18.30% of ARDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDS stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,068,444, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.30% of the total institutional ownership; ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 347,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in ARDS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.27 million in ARDS stock with ownership of nearly 5.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDS] by around 1,318,704 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 442,412 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 205,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,966,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,223,221 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 133,742 shares during the same period.