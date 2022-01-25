Roku Inc. [ROKU] Revenue clocked in at $2.55 billion, down -31.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] traded at a high on 01/24/22, posting a 3.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $157.32. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Roku Debuts its First Adult Animated Scripted Series, “DOOMLANDS,” on Jan. 28 on The Roku Channel.

New Roku Original from Josh O’Keefe, Josh Bowen, and Look Mom! Productions, a Blue Ant Media Company, Available to Stream for Free.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced “DOOMLANDS” will premiere on The Roku Channel on January 28. From the irreverent mind of Josh O’Keefe, “DOOMLANDS” is Roku’s first adult animated series. The show started as creator Josh O’Keefe’s university film project turned crowd-funded pilot and was later developed by Josh Bowen and Look Mom! Productions. The series looks at the life of the infamous Danny Doom and aspiring bartender, Lhandi, as they sling beers across a hellish wasteland in their mobile pub: The Oasis. Facing ruthless desert gangs, memory-stealing creeps, and even mean bathroom graffiti, all this crew’s got to do to survive is not kill each other. The series will be available exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9617246 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roku Inc. stands at 8.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.79%.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $23.25 billion, with 133.69 million shares outstanding and 117.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 9617246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $346.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $295 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $435 to $315, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ROKU stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 550 to 340.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 14.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 87.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -30.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.91 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.14, while it was recorded at 162.03 for the last single week of trading, and 321.28 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.45. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.98.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.01. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$9,095 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 49.10%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $12,492 million, or 69.60% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,334,079, which is approximately 10.882% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,169,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.13 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 6.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 404 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 7,570,971 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 8,248,468 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 66,294,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,114,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 802,385 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 1,874,820 shares during the same period.