QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] moved down -0.94: Why It’s Important

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] loss -0.94% or -1.57 points to close at $164.93 with a heavy trading volume of 11663985 shares. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Qualcomm Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company’s financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, after the close of the market on the Company’s Investor Relations website, at https://investor.qualcomm.com/financial-information. The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2022 results which will be broadcast live on February 2, 2022, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events. An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13726028.

It opened the trading session at $166.24, the shares rose to $172.04 and dropped to $164.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QCOM points out that the company has recorded 13.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.73M shares, QCOM reached to a volume of 11663985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $208.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $170 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $210, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on QCOM stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for QCOM shares from 190 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 6.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 33.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for QCOM stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.31. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 180.01, while it was recorded at 174.29 for the last single week of trading, and 148.39 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 25.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $135,170 million, or 74.80% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 103,694,686, which is approximately 0.833% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 78,059,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.87 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.85 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,158 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 41,857,905 shares. Additionally, 822 investors decreased positions by around 44,240,614 shares, while 279 investors held positions by with 733,463,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 819,562,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,033,561 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 3,990,666 shares during the same period.