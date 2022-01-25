Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] is 49.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: PT] plunged by -$0.73 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.34 during the day while it closed the day at $0.66. The company report on December 10, 2021 that PINTEC Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced that it received notification from NASDAQ Listing Qualifications (“NASDAQ”) on December 9, 2019 that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rules for continued listing on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange as the closing price of the Company’s ADSs have been less than US$1 over a consecutive 30-trading-day period.

In accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of notification, being until June 6, 2022, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price. In order to regain compliance, the Company’s ADSs must have a closing bid price of at least US$1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance during the first notice period of 180 calendar days, or by June 6, 2022, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting from the exchange.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stock has also loss -5.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PT stock has declined by -28.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.54% and gained 49.24% year-on date.

The market cap for PT stock reached $18.36 million, with 42.78 million shares outstanding and 28.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 479.54K shares, PT reached a trading volume of 13654291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, PT shares gained by 51.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6497, while it was recorded at 0.9023 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8796 for the last 200 days.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.98 and a Gross Margin at +24.79. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.71.

Return on Total Capital for PT is now -13.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -944.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.79. Additionally, PT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 128.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] managed to generate an average of -$271,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of PT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PT stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 113,392, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.07% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 31,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in PT stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $9000.0 in PT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:PT] by around 124,775 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 59,575 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 31,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,053 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 59,575 shares during the same period.