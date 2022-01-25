Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] moved up 0.16: Why It’s Important

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] price surged by 0.16 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on December 9, 2021 that TechnipFMC Awarded Flexible Pipe Frame Agreements by Petrobras in Brazil.

Regulatory News:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded three frame agreements by Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) that reaffirm the Company’s leadership position in Brazil’s flexible pipe market – the industry’s largest and most established market. Altogether, the frame agreements form a large(1) contract for TechnipFMC.

A sum of 29927747 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 30.51M shares. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares reached a high of $12.89 and dropped to a low of $12.63 until finishing in the latest session at $12.67.

The one-year PBR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.65. The average equity rating for PBR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $13.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15.50 to $16, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on PBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 19.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.84 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.96, while it was recorded at 12.60 for the last single week of trading, and 10.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.65 and a Gross Margin at +41.60. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for PBR is now 12.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.28. Additionally, PBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] managed to generate an average of $144,913 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,128 million, or 20.50% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 173,394,583, which is approximately 24.792% of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 102,906,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in PBR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $594.74 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly -5.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 116,994,031 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 101,392,726 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 502,035,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 720,422,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,819,816 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 26,496,717 shares during the same period.