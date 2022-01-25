PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] stock Reiterated by Argus analyst, price target now $195

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] loss -0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $173.33 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2022 that PepsiCo Beverages North America Invests $35 Million to Help Close Gap in Recycling Access Through Investment in Closed Loop Local Recycling Fund.

PURCHASE, N.Y. –News Direct– PepsiCo.

PURCHASE, N.Y., January 24, 2022 /3BL Media/ – PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) announced a $35 million investment with Closed Loop Partners that will create the “Closed Loop Local Recycling Fund,” an innovative circular economy initiative to advance new small-scale, modular recycling systems in communities across the U.S. The fund aims to increase recycling in areas with no or limited access to recycling, reducing waste and unlocking a new supply of recycled plastic (rPET), among other valuable materials, to support PepsiCo’s pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) sustainable packaging goals.

PepsiCo Inc. represents 1.38 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $239.27 billion with the latest information. PEP stock price has been found in the range of $168.96 to $176.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 9243355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $175.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $155 to $157. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $165, while UBS kept a Buy rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 254.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for PEP stock

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.88, while it was recorded at 174.13 for the last single week of trading, and 156.46 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +54.87. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.12.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 19.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.74. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $24,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 9.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

There are presently around $172,130 million, or 73.60% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,743,158, which is approximately 0.828% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,047,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.43 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.13 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,334 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 29,616,042 shares. Additionally, 1,140 investors decreased positions by around 23,329,235 shares, while 358 investors held positions by with 935,059,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 988,004,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,430,503 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,833,368 shares during the same period.