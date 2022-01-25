Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] is -14.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] closed the trading session at $3.87 on 01/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.63, while the highest price level was $3.87. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Fourth Quarter 2021 Results, January 2022 Monthly Dividend and December 31, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics.

January 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.055 Per Share of Common Stock.

Estimated Book Value Per Share as of December 31, 2021 of $4.34.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.00 percent and weekly performance of -8.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, ORC reached to a volume of 10615199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock. On July 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ORC shares from 14.50 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 51.66.

ORC stock trade performance evaluation

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.29. With this latest performance, ORC shares dropped by -14.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.80 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.55, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.85 and a Gross Margin at +93.04. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.34.

Return on Total Capital for ORC is now 0.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 865.80. Additionally, ORC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.60.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $167 million, or 25.60% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,985,315, which is approximately 19.336% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,487,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.11 million in ORC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $21.67 million in ORC stock with ownership of nearly 20.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC] by around 9,045,058 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,609,920 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 29,582,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,237,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORC stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 607,522 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 456,203 shares during the same period.