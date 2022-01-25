Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] Revenue clocked in at $1.36 billion, down -0.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] jumped around 0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $55.05 at the close of the session, up 0.11%. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Nuance to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on February 7, 2022.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2022 results on Monday, February 7, 2022 after the market close.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Given the pending transaction with Microsoft, Nuance will not be hosting a conference call or issuing Prepared Remarks in conjunction with its first quarter 2022 earnings release. The acquisition has been approved by Nuance’s shareholders, and we expect it to close by the end of the first calendar quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Nuance Communications Inc. stock is now -0.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NUAN Stock saw the intraday high of $55.24 and lowest of $54.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.55, which means current price is +0.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, NUAN reached a trading volume of 11119822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 92.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has NUAN stock performed recently?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, NUAN shares dropped by -0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.58 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.18, while it was recorded at 55.14 for the last single week of trading, and 54.63 for the last 200 days.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to 5.20%.

Insider trade positions for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]

There are presently around $14,621 million, or 84.10% of NUAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,177,801, which is approximately 6.647% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 17,565,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $965.9 million in NUAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $677.06 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly -1.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 44,240,940 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 50,459,579 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 171,190,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,891,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,625,670 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 11,077,861 shares during the same period.