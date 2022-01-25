Novavax Inc. [NVAX] stock Initiated by Cowen analyst, price target now $150

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] slipped around -5.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $79.47 at the close of the session, down -6.12%. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Australia Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Grants Provisional Registration for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine.

Nuvaxovid™ is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to receive approval for provisional registration in Australia.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted approval for provisional registration of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine (adjuvanted), for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older. The vaccine will be supplied to Australia under the brand name Nuvaxovid™.

Novavax Inc. stock is now -44.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVAX Stock saw the intraday high of $81.12 and lowest of $66.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 331.68, which means current price is +19.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.95M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 12765072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $250.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $285 to $161. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock. On August 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NVAX shares from 132 to 290.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 14.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.29. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -56.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.63 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.17, while it was recorded at 89.05 for the last single week of trading, and 186.46 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.05. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.94.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -65.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -189.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$528,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $3,177 million, or 50.30% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,796,998, which is approximately 1.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,926,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $417.05 million in NVAX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $177.58 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly -18.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,458,879 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 8,234,623 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 22,832,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,525,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,062,689 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,115,324 shares during the same period.