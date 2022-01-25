Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] moved up 2.47: Why It’s Important

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] jumped around 0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.32 at the close of the session, up 2.47%. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Nano Dimension Establishes First Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) NanoLab™ Facility to Advance Multi-Layer Printed Electronics.

AME NanoLab@TTM, located at TTM’s Stafford Springs, CT campus will help customers accelerate design and innovation of new classes of additively manufactured High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs®).

AME NanoLab Network delivers expert training, standards enhancement, and improved feedback throughout the product transformation cycle.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is now -12.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NNDM Stock saw the intraday high of $3.33 and lowest of $3.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.89, which means current price is +10.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.93M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 12960201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 175.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34.

How has NNDM stock performed recently?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.51. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -18.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.88 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 3.35 for the last single week of trading, and 6.00 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1050.84 and a Gross Margin at -24.18. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1426.71.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$557,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 95.60 and a Current Ratio set at 95.90.

Insider trade positions for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

There are presently around $155 million, or 21.30% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 18,925,002, which is approximately 15.593% of the company’s market cap and around 0.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,950,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.04 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.95 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 2.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 4,924,792 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 9,198,930 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 33,603,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,727,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 490,878 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,619,059 shares during the same period.