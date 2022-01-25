Market cap of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] reaches 68.10M – now what?

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: RETO] closed the trading session at $1.74 on 01/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.71, while the highest price level was $2.77. The company report on January 4, 2022 that ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. Enters into an Equity Acquisition Agreement to Acquire Solution and Product Provider of Internet of Things.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) (“ReTo” or the “Company”), a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, today announced that, its subsidiary, ReTo Technology Development Co., Ltd., entered into an Equity Acquisition Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Hainan REIT Mingde Investment Holding Co., Ltd. (“REIT Mingde”) and its two individual shareholders (collectively, the “Sellers”), among others, on December 27, 2021, to acquire 100% of the equity interest in REIT Mingde, which owns 61.55% of the equity interest of Yile IoT Technology Co., Ltd. (“Yile IoT”).

Yile IoT is a national high-tech enterprise in China that focuses on the research, development and application of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. Yile IoT and its subsidiaries have developed advanced cloud based IoT solutions and products that primarily service automobile rental, ride sharing, and logistics sectors in China. Pursuant to the Agreement, ReTo will acquire 100% of the equity interest in REIT Mingde for a total consideration of RMB 10 million in cash or cash equivalents which will be paid to the Sellers within 30 days upon signing of the Agreement. The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfactory due diligence, board approval, completion of shareholder change registration with relevant State Administration of Market Regulation and other customary closing conditions. On December 28, 2021, the registration of ReTo Technology Development Co., Ltd. as the shareholder of REIT Mingde was completed.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.35 percent and weekly performance of 17.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 70.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 81.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 103.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, RETO reached to a volume of 28374028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for RETO in the course of the last twelve months was 21.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

RETO stock trade performance evaluation

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.57. With this latest performance, RETO shares gained by 81.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.22 for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3576, while it was recorded at 1.9180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0935 for the last 200 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of RETO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RETO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 348,526, which is approximately -41.743% of the company’s market cap and around 36.30% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 95,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in RETO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $55000.0 in RETO stock with ownership of nearly -37.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:RETO] by around 60,362 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 465,393 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 16,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 542,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RETO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,427 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.