Market cap of Paysafe Limited [PSFE] reaches 2.56B – now what?

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] loss -2.03% on the last trading session, reaching $3.38 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Over Half of Crypto-Natives Would Rather Get Paid Their Salary in Cryptocurrency, Research Published by Paysafe Shows.

Out of the 30 million+ crypto owners in the U.S. & U.K.*, 55% would like to get paid their full salary in crypto rather than fiat currencies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, has today released new research which reveals that 55% of crypto owners – rising to 60% of 18-24 year olds – would rather get paid their salary in cryptocurrency. The top reasons for this include people seeing cryptocurrencies as a smart investment, believing that they’ll likely get paid in it soon anyway, and greater financial flexibility. The research ‘Inside the crypto community: Plotting the journey to mass adoption’ surveyed a cross section of 2,000 crypto owners living in the U.S. and U.K., including their attitudes towards the future of decentralized finance.

Paysafe Limited represents 723.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.56 billion with the latest information. PSFE stock price has been found in the range of $3.03 to $3.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.21M shares, PSFE reached a trading volume of 12376708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paysafe Limited [PSFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $6.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $14 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on PSFE stock. On November 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PSFE shares from 14 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSFE in the course of the last twelve months was 7.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for PSFE stock

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.11. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -12.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.98 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 3.51 for the last single week of trading, and 8.63 for the last 200 days.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, PSFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Paysafe Limited [PSFE]

There are presently around $1,256 million, or 51.80% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 123,726,349, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.92% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 54,044,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.45 million in PSFE stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $172.5 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 23,787,405 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 49,086,783 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 291,124,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,998,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,647,795 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 21,682,839 shares during the same period.