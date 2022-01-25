Market Analysts see JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.27%. The company report on January 13, 2022 that JetBlue Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (Nasdaq: JBLU) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2021 financial results on January 27th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, JBLU stock dropped by -5.62%. The one-year JetBlue Airways Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.04. The average equity rating for JBLU stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.55 billion, with 318.00 million shares outstanding and 316.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.51M shares, JBLU stock reached a trading volume of 10608863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $18.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 3.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

JBLU Stock Performance Analysis:

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.27. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.58 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.37, while it was recorded at 14.19 for the last single week of trading, and 16.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JetBlue Airways Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.30 and a Gross Margin at -63.58. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.79.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.98. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,357 million, or 79.40% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 29,749,401, which is approximately -12.774% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,732,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.64 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $347.66 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -4.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

180 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 27,527,993 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 22,127,745 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 194,143,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,799,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,474,561 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 6,410,706 shares during the same period.