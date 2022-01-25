Market Analysts see Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] falling to $3.50. Time to buy?

Casper Sleep Inc. [NYSE: CSPR] closed the trading session at $6.78 on 01/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.605, while the highest price level was $6.79. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Casper Sleep Inc. Announces Stockholder Approval of Merger Agreement.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) (“Casper” or the “Company”) announced that its stockholders voted today to adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), whereby Casper will be acquired by certain subsidiaries of Durational Consumer SPV IV, LP (the “Durational Vehicle”), an investment vehicle managed by Durational Capital Management, LP. According to the preliminary results announced at Casper’s Special Meeting of Stockholders, approximately 69.5% of the vote represented by Casper’s outstanding stock were voted in favor of the Merger Agreement. The final voting results of the Special Meeting, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, will be filed as part of Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Subject to the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close during the week of January 24, 2022. Upon closing the transaction, Casper will operate as a privately-held company and will remain based in New York.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.50 percent and weekly performance of 25.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 53.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, CSPR reached to a volume of 9872163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSPR shares is $7.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Casper Sleep Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Casper Sleep Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on CSPR stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CSPR shares from 10 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Casper Sleep Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48.

CSPR stock trade performance evaluation

Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.56. With this latest performance, CSPR shares gained by 1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 6.62 for the last 200 days.

Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.99 and a Gross Margin at +48.17. Casper Sleep Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.02.

Return on Total Capital for CSPR is now -88.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -117.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.38. Additionally, CSPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] managed to generate an average of -$202,613 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.14.Casper Sleep Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Casper Sleep Inc. go to 14.60%.

Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $129 million, or 54.80% of CSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSPR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,226,130, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC, holding 2,415,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.22 million in CSPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.52 million in CSPR stock with ownership of nearly -2.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Casper Sleep Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Casper Sleep Inc. [NYSE:CSPR] by around 1,468,746 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,239,388 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 14,757,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,465,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSPR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 604,021 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,441,346 shares during the same period.