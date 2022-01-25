Market Analysts see Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] plunged by -$0.81 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.69 during the day while it closed the day at $19.99. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Holland America Line Extends Worry-Free Promise Through September to Give Travelers the Confidence to Book a Cruise.

Cruise line will continue to operate vaccinated voyages with enhanced COVID-19 protocols .

– Holland America Line is giving consumers the confidence to make travel plans through the summer with the extension of its Flexible Cancellation Plan to Sept. 30, 2022. As part of its “Worry-Free Promise,” Holland America Line also will continue to implement best practices for COVID-19 health safety including operating vaccinated cruises and requiring a medically-supervised negative COVID-19 test prior to cruising.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock has also loss -12.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCL stock has declined by -10.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.97% and lost -0.65% year-on date.

The market cap for CCL stock reached $23.39 billion, with 1.13 billion shares outstanding and 889.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.69M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 41174320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $34 to $24.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on CCL stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CCL shares from 30 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.66.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.71. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.32 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.29, while it was recorded at 21.39 for the last single week of trading, and 23.92 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,340 million, or 53.60% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,207,041, which is approximately 0.409% of the company’s market cap and around 8.99% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $991.3 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 39,581,046 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 34,952,500 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 442,731,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,264,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,187,683 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 8,937,848 shares during the same period.