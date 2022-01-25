Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Revenue clocked in at $19.07 billion, up 28.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] traded at a high on 01/24/22, posting a 36.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $63.71. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Kohl’s Confirms Receipt of Expressions of Interest.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”) today confirmed that it has received letters expressing interest in acquiring the Company.

The Kohl’s Board of Directors will determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 41207646 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kohl’s Corporation stands at 7.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.01%.

The market cap for KSS stock reached $9.10 billion, with 145.00 million shares outstanding and 126.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 41207646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $67.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $62 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on KSS stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 73 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has KSS stock performed recently?

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.37. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 29.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.30 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.42, while it was recorded at 52.04 for the last single week of trading, and 53.48 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.09 and a Gross Margin at +30.76. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.02.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 0.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.70. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of -$1,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -5.94%.

Insider trade positions for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $5,903 million, or 99.70% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,440,642, which is approximately -0.171% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,779,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $645.44 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $322.76 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -4.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 12,847,439 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 19,650,075 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 93,521,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,019,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,000,099 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 2,100,381 shares during the same period.