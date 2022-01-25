International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] is -3.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] closed the trading session at $128.82 on 01/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $124.193, while the highest price level was $129.15. The company report on January 24, 2022 that IBM RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS.

Software and Consulting Growth Driven by Hybrid Cloud Adoption; Strong Profit Performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.62 percent and weekly performance of -4.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, IBM reached to a volume of 12581858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $144.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $151 to $145, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

IBM stock trade performance evaluation

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.02. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.09, while it was recorded at 130.70 for the last single week of trading, and 136.64 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.14 and a Gross Margin at +47.34. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.47.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 10.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.71. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] managed to generate an average of $14,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 6.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64,095 million, or 57.90% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,936,478, which is approximately 0.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,528,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.35 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.64 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -0.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,039 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 18,593,131 shares. Additionally, 925 investors decreased positions by around 20,007,008 shares, while 323 investors held positions by with 456,916,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,516,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,002,347 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 1,094,839 shares during the same period.