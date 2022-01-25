HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] Revenue clocked in at $171.30 million, down -31.06% YTD: What’s Next?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] traded at a low on 01/21/22, posting a -15.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.82. The company report on January 12, 2022 that HIVE Blockchain Announces Supplemental Listing of Warrants.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 12, 2022) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has accepted for listing common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”) composing the units (“Units”) underlying the 19,170,500 special warrants issued by the Company (“Special Warrants”) pursuant to the terms of the bought-deal private placement announced on November 9, 2021 (the “Offering”). For more information about the Offering, please see the Company’s news release announcing the Offering dated November 9, 2021, and the news release announcing the closing of the Offering dated November 30, 2021, which are available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The TSXV has advised that the Warrants will be listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol “HIVE.WT” effective at market open on January 14, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14113570 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stands at 8.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.19%.

The market cap for HIVE stock reached $1.11 billion, with 381.98 million shares outstanding and 367.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.66M shares, HIVE reached a trading volume of 14113570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has HIVE stock performed recently?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.87. With this latest performance, HIVE shares dropped by -35.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.09 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.0600, while it was recorded at 2.1400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9904 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.56 and a Gross Margin at +58.75. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.78.

Return on Total Capital for HIVE is now 34.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.97. Additionally, HIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] managed to generate an average of $2,959,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

Insider trade positions for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]

There are presently around $60 million, or 10.10% of HIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIVE stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 21,042,995, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,029,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.51 million in HIVE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $4.66 million in HIVE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 32,692,807 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,460 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 47,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,741,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,681,846 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 950 shares during the same period.