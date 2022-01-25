Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Is Currently -4.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] price plunged by -4.28 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Genius Brands’ “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, to Launch on Alibaba’s Youku Streaming Service and Apps Across China.

Youku and Its Subsidiaries, Tudou and Kumiao Apps, Deliver Animated Series, Created by Legendary Stan Lee, to Millions Throughout the Region in March 2022.

Genius Brands International “Genius Brands” (NASDAQ: GNUS) announced today the launch of season one of its flagship animated children’s series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Executive Produced by and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Alibaba Group’s (NYSE:BABA) video streaming platform, Youku, starting March 2022, which is one of the top three streaming platforms in the Mainland China territory. Additionally, the acclaimed series will be available via the Tudou and Kumiao apps.

A sum of 11362750 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.79M shares. Genius Brands International Inc. shares reached a high of $0.85 and dropped to a low of $0.751 until finishing in the latest session at $0.85.

The one-year GNUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.0. The average equity rating for GNUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNUS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Genius Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.38. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -25.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.88 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1621, while it was recorded at 0.9350 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4902 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $52 million, or 24.90% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,673,421, which is approximately -0.374% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,731,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.14 million in GNUS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.46 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 9.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 1,967,850 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,850,228 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 51,889,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,707,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 357,928 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,201,990 shares during the same period.