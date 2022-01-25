Exterran Corporation [EXTN] Stock trading around $4.79 per share: What’s Next?

Exterran Corporation [NYSE: EXTN] traded at a high on 01/24/22, posting a 59.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.79. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Enerflex Ltd. and Exterran Corporation to Combine, Creating a Premier Integrated Global Provider of Energy Infrastructure.

Enerflex Ltd. (“Enerflex” or the “Company”) (TSX: EFX) and Exterran Corporation (“Exterran”) (NYSE:EXTN) today announced a business combination (the “Transaction”) to create a premier integrated global provider of energy infrastructure. The company will operate as Enerflex Ltd. and will remain headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Through greater scale and efficiencies, the transaction will strengthen Enerflex’s ability to serve customers in key natural gas, water, and energy transition markets, while enhancing shareholder value through sustainable improvements in profitability and cash flow generation.

The companies will combine in an all-share transaction pursuant to which Enerflex will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Exterran on the basis of 1.021 Enerflex common shares for each outstanding share of common stock of Exterran, resulting in approximately 124 million Enerflex common shares outstanding upon closing, representing an implied combined enterprise value of approximately US$1.5 billion. The transaction value for Exterran is approximately US$735 million, which represents an 18% premium to Exterran’s enterprise value as at January 21, 2022. The transaction value paid for Exterran implies an EV/2022E Adjusted EBITDA of 3.6x and Price/2022E Cash Flow of 1.9x, including synergies, respectively. Upon closing of the Transaction, Enerflex and Exterran shareholders will respectively own approximately 72.5% and 27.5% of the total Enerflex common shares outstanding. Enerflex will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and intends to apply to either the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) or the NASDAQ exchange (“NASDAQ”) for the listing of Enerflex common shares to be effective upon Transaction close.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 59955722 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exterran Corporation stands at 8.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.81%.

The market cap for EXTN stock reached $166.36 million, with 33.07 million shares outstanding and 32.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 330.28K shares, EXTN reached a trading volume of 59955722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exterran Corporation [EXTN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTN shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Exterran Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Exterran Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exterran Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

How has EXTN stock performed recently?

Exterran Corporation [EXTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.31. With this latest performance, EXTN shares gained by 61.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.47 for Exterran Corporation [EXTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 3.51 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Exterran Corporation [EXTN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exterran Corporation [EXTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.07 and a Gross Margin at +19.06. Exterran Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.03.

Return on Total Capital for EXTN is now -0.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exterran Corporation [EXTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.32. Additionally, EXTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exterran Corporation [EXTN] managed to generate an average of -$24,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Exterran Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Exterran Corporation [EXTN]

There are presently around $58 million, or 60.30% of EXTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXTN stocks are: CHAI TRUST CO LLC with ownership of 8,157,415, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,865,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.6 million in EXTN stocks shares; and VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $3.82 million in EXTN stock with ownership of nearly 752.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exterran Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Exterran Corporation [NYSE:EXTN] by around 1,674,677 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,742,456 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,792,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,209,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXTN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 182,444 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,934,993 shares during the same period.